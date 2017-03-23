Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen gets three-game ban for hit on Penguins' Jake Guentzel
The Sabres defenseman is suspended for the first time in his career for his hit that concussed the Penguins rookie Tuesday. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen was given a three-game suspension for his hit that concussed Penguins rookie Jake Guentzel on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb '17
|Phartoni
|3
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC