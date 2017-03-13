Sabres rally from 3-goal deficit to beat Blue Jackets 5-3

Evander Kane and the Buffalo Sabres ended a three-week tailspin by rallying from a three-goal deficit to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Saturday night. "We played like we had nothing to lose, and maybe we should start doing that more often," said Kane, who scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 2:29 remaining.

