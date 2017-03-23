Sabres prospect Petersen named Richter finalist - will he sign in Buffalo?

On Thursday, the five Richter Award finalists for the top NCAA goalie were announced and - to nobody's surprise - Buffalo draftee and Notre Dame product Cal Petersen was among the five. Petersen, 22, finished the year with a 21-11-5 record, .928 save percentage, 2.14 GAA and six shutouts, backstopping the Irish to the NCAA championships.

