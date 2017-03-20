Sabres outlast Ducks in 10-round shootout, win 2-1

Zemgus Girgensons scored in the 10th round of the shootout to lift the Buffalo Sabres to a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Ryan O'Reilly and Rasmus Ristolainen also scored in the tiebreaker to help the Sabres end a seven-game skid in Southern California.

