Sabres' Okposo to miss at least 2 games due to rib injury
Buffalo Sabres points leader Kyle Okposo will miss the team's two games this weekend because of an injury to his ribs Sabres' Okposo to miss at least 2 games due to rib injury Buffalo Sabres points leader Kyle Okposo will miss the team's two games this weekend because of an injury to his ribs Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lnUZFd BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Sabres points leader Kyle Okposo will miss the team's two games this weekend because of an injury to his ribs. Coach Dan Bylsma did not reveal the nature of the injury and said it was too early to determine how long Okposo might be sidelined.
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
