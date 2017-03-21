Sabres GM takes blame for lack of 'stud defenseman,' talks expansion draft

Buffalo Sabres GM Tim Murray occasionally gets grief on social media about seemingly being a bit awkward with the media, but he provided all sorts of interesting nuggets to WGR 550'S "Schopp and the Bulldog" on Tuesday . Some of the most interesting commentary revolved around how the Sabres are handling the expansion draft and why Murray believes the team hasn't taken that next step into the postseason yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.