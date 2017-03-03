Sabres' Gionta to play in his 1000th ...

Sabres' Gionta to play in his 1000th NHL game

Read more: WGR-AM Buffalo

When Brian Gionta was growing up in Rochester, he never dreamed he'd play 1000 NHL games and score almost 300 NHL goals. The 38-year-old winger is at the end of a three year deal he signed with his hometown team.

