Sabres' Gionta to play in his 1000th NHL game
When Brian Gionta was growing up in Rochester, he never dreamed he'd play 1000 NHL games and score almost 300 NHL goals. The 38-year-old winger is at the end of a three year deal he signed with his hometown team.
