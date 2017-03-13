Sabres expected to sign D Viktor Antipin of KHL
The Buffalo Sabres have needed help on the blue line all year long, and, following the lead of our president, they may be looking to Russia for some help. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Sabres are expected to sign Viktor Antipin, a left-handed defenseman who currently plays for KHL Magnitogorsk.
