Sabres' coach is quite happy with Eichel's latest streak
I have to admit, I was quite surprised reading some fans and media comments about Jack Eichel in his last 16 games. The 20-year old center has 21 points in his last 16 games, but he was being ripped because he only had four goals in that stretch.
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
