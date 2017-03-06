Ron Cook: Marc-Andre Fleury savors ad...

Ron Cook: Marc-Andre Fleury savors adoring fans, win

Jim Rutherford said all along he didn't want to trade Marc-Andre Fleury, that he preferred the Penguins have two quality goaltenders as they push hard into a busy March toward the playoffs and a chance to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. I didn't see Rutherford after the 4-3, back-from-the-dead win Sunday night against the Buffalo Sabres so I can't say with any certainty that he was even more thrilled that he didn't include Fleury in a deal last week, but I'm pretty sure Mike Sullivan was fairly ecstatic about it.

