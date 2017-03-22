Ristolainen to have hearing for hit on Guentzel

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday for his vicious hit on Penguins forward Jake Guentzel in the first period of Tuesday's 3-1 Penguins win at KeyBank Center. Guentzel did not have the puck when Ristolainen blasted Guentzel near the blue line.

