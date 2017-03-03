REPORT: Sabres likely to play in 2018...

REPORT: Sabres likely to play in 2018 Winter Classic

According to a report from Arthur Staple at News Day in New York, the NHL is likely to announce that the Buffalo Sabres will play the New York Rangers at Citi Field in Queens in the 2018 Winter Classic. New Era Field will be prepared for hockey that day, as the United States and Canada play in the IIHF World Junior Championships outdoors that same weekend.

