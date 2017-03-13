Report: Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray sidelined with broken hand
After injuries derailed the early part of Ryan Murray 's career with the Columbus Blue Jackets he was able to suit up for all 82 games last season, and 60 of the team's first 67 this season. Unfortunately for him and the Blue Jackets, some of that bad injury luck seems to have caught up with him again.
