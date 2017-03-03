Rangers likely to play Sabres in Wint...

Rangers likely to play Sabres in Winter Classic at Citi Field

20 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Plans are close to being finalized for the Rangers and Buffalo Sabres to play each other in the 2018 Winter Classic at Citi Field, according to a Newsday report . New York City has never hosted a Winter Classic.

