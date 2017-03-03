Rangers likely to play Sabres in Winter Classic at Citi Field
Plans are close to being finalized for the Rangers and Buffalo Sabres to play each other in the 2018 Winter Classic at Citi Field, according to a Newsday report . New York City has never hosted a Winter Classic.
