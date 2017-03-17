Quick blanks Sabres again, leads LA Kings to 2-0 victory
Jarome Iginla and rookie Adrian Kempe scored in the third period, and Jonathan Quick earned his first shutout of the season in the Los Angeles Kings' 2-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres Quick blanks Sabres again, leads LA Kings to 2-0 victory Jarome Iginla and rookie Adrian Kempe scored in the third period, and Jonathan Quick earned his first shutout of the season in the Los Angeles Kings' 2-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m8vfgc Buffalo Sabres' Marcus Foligno, right, moves the puck past Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Gravel during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Los Angeles.
