Quick blanks Sabres again, leads LA Kings to 2-0 victory

Although the Los Angeles Kings are behind in the playoff race after a tumultuous seven-game homestand, they're not out of it as long as they can keep piling up victories. Jarome Iginla and rookie Adrian Kempe scored in the third period, and Jonathan Quick earned his first shutout of the season in the Kings' 2-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

