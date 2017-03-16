Quick Blanks Sabres Again, Leads Kings To 2-0 Victory
Jarome Iginla and rookie Adrian Kempe scored in the third period, and Jonathan Quick earned his first shutout of the season in the Los Angeles Kings' 2-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
