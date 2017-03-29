Puck-rakers: CBJ's David Savard continues to make a nuisance of...

A month ago, Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella stood outside the visitors' locker room in Montreal and summarized one of David Savard's best qualities in a concise, comical and complimentary manner. It's a description that once applied to Tomas Holmstrom, the former Red Wings' forward who planted himself in front of the opposition's net to screen goalies and deflect pucks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.