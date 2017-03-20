Morning Skate: Buffalo Sabres at Detr...

Morning Skate: Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings: Projected Lineups, How to Watch

21 hrs ago Read more: Winging It In Motown

Tonight the Buffalo Sabres come to town after their road trip to California for another edition of Battling Basement Dwellers. The Red Wings flattened the Avalanche on Saturday afternoon and showed they still have some spark left in them as we limp to the end of a disappointing season.

