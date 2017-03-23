Maple Leafs goalie Andersen leaves game against Sabres with upper-body injury
Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen left Toronto's 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night after sustaining an upper-body injury. Andersen allowed two goals on 16 shots in the opening period and did not return for the second after getting hurt.
