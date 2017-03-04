Lightning tops Sabres in shootout

Lightning tops Sabres in shootout

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Online

No, the how-did-he-do-that play was premeditated. Just before Kucherov's attempt, he circled by Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and told the fellow Russian he was going to try the move he has done in practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Feb 13 Phartoni 3
News Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09) Apr '15 jewnerat 50
News Trade Reactions (Feb '15) Feb '15 MAYORDYSASTER 5
News Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08) Oct '14 Flatulence Fred 268
News Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Trent 1
News Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13) Dec '13 J Daniel 1
See all Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,318,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC