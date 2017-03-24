Leafs-Sabres a tale of two rebuilds

Leafs-Sabres a tale of two rebuilds

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The London Free Press

Sabres' Justin Falk and Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo battle in front of Sabres goalie Robin Lehner during NHL action in Toronto on Feb. 11, 2017. On the warm Buffalo evening last summer that Auston Matthews was selected first overall by the Maple Leafs in a boo-filled KeyBank Center, a small pocket of Toronto fans sitting in the stands proudly showcased their T-shirts emblazoned with the words "Auston 20:16."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Feb '17 Phartoni 3
News Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09) Apr '15 jewnerat 50
News Trade Reactions (Feb '15) Feb '15 MAYORDYSASTER 5
News Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08) Oct '14 Flatulence Fred 268
News Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Trent 1
News Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13) Dec '13 J Daniel 1
See all Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 279,818,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC