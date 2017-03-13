Kopitar, Kings focus on each game as playoff longshots

Anze Kopitar and the Kings went back to work Wednesday, one day after a 3-2 defeat to the Arizona Coyotes that wasn't settled until the 11th round of a nerve-jangling shootout and two days after a deflating 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues, the team they're trying to catch in the wild-card race. The numbers don't look good for the Kings, who trailed the Blues by four points going into St. Louis' game Wednesday against the Ducks at Honda Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.