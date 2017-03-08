Jack Eichel Keep Streaking, While The Buffalo Sabres Keep Fading Away
The Buffalo Sabres are sliding backwards in the standings and the playoff race, but there's at least one reason to look forward to 2017-18! If there are any Buffalo Sabres fans out there who were holding out hope that the team might start reeling off a few wins in a last-gasp effort to make the playoffs, Tuesday night's game against Philadelphia should have been enough to crush those dreams. Buffalo's 6-3 loss to the Flyers keeps the team locked in at 66 points, which is now 7 points behind the New York Islanders, who are holding onto the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.
