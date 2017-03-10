Jack Eichel is the NHL's best transition player

The National Hockey League and its fans are finally starting to take notice what the Buffalo Sabres have known all along - Jack Eichel is very clearly not inferior to NHL Draft number one picks Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews . Eichel is currently on an eleven-game points streak, tied for second longest in the NHL this season and one game behind the best by Mikael Granlund.

