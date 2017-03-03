Hockey: Former Bruin Smith signs pro deal with Buffalo Sabres
UMass-Lowell forward C.J. Smith carries the puck up the ice during an NCAA Tournament game last weekend in Manchester, N.H. Smith, a former Austin Bruins forward, has signed an NHL contract with the Buffalo Sabres. Four years ago today, C.J. Smith was preparing for his final home regular season game as an Austin Bruin.
