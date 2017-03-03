Here We Go Again

Here we are yet again, counting down to the end of a Buffalo sports season that never even brought on any real hope of success. If you feel like you've read me writing that over and over for years, you pretty much have, and so while the content has hardly changed please enjoy the exciting presentation of our new web design! Terry Pegula bought the Sabres six years ago and inherited Lindy Ruff, whose hiring in 1997 you could read about online after your modem made that shrieking dial-up sound.

