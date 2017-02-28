Goalie nods: As Nilsson trade winds swirl, Sabres give Ullmark season debut
Netminding duties in Buffalo have been handled exclusively by Robin Lehner and Anders Nilsson this year but, tonight, a third goalie will get in the mix. Linus Ullmark , the 23-year-old Rochester farmhand, will make his first start of the season when the Sabres host the Preds.
