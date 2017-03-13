GM For A Day: Season's End.

OK, there's been some hand-wringing lately about how far BFLO is away and all that, and judging by their tendency to make dreadful, nausea-inducing mistakes of late, it's a team that's been worn down from having their top players overplayed, but don't have the depth to NOT play their bad players in at least some critical situations. So here's my quick and dirty way to upgrade the team without breaking the bank or adding a lot of long-term contracts or declining veterans.

