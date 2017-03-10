Flyers relaxed after outburst; Bellemare bout a wake-up call for teammates

It was only one game, but Tuesday's 6-3 win in Buffalo seemed to have a relaxing effect on the Flyers as they practiced in Toronto on Wednesday. "I think that's a positive thing at this time of year," said coach Dave Hakstol, whose team has an important matchup Thursday in Toronto, one of the teams involved in the fascinating Eastern Conference wild-card race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.