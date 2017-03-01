Ex-Buffalo Saber won't face charges in Upstate NY youth hockey brawl
In this Jan. 8, 2013, file photo, former Buffalo Sabres player Andrew Peters, left, and Sabres players talk during an NHL hockey workout in Amherst, N.Y. (David Duprey Erie County District Attorney John Flynn's office and Buffalo police began looking into the Saturday fight after video appeared to show Peters reaching across the Buffalo Junior Sabres' bench and shoving a player from the opposing Canadian team backward onto the ice. Flynn says Tuesday that the parents of the teenage player don't want to pursue criminal charges against Peters, so his office won't take legal action.
