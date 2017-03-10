Eagles in the Pros 2/27 - 3/5: Thatcher Demko Leads Utica to Victory With First Pro Shutout
A handful of Eagles started playing with new teams last week following the NHL trade deadline, including Patrick Eaves who now has a career high 23 goals this season. Other Eagles who played well last week include Thatcher Demko, Alex Carpenter, and Tommy Cross.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BC Interruption.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC