Duterte meets grandson Stonefish

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday noon March 2 according to the city's information office Like his siblings "Sharky" and "Stingray", little Stonefish was nicknamed after a sea creature because his mother loves the sea, local papers reported. "The President is delighted with the arrival of his newest grandson, and he is glad that both Mayor Inday Sara and Stonefish are healthy and stable", Abella said.

