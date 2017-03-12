Dozens injured in Georgia riot
Almost two dozen people were hospitalized Sunday in Georgia's Black Sea port of Batumi after police used tear gas and rubber bullets against hundreds of stone-throwing rioters, local media reported . Over 30 people have been arrested and more than 20 injured in clashes between demonstrators and police.
