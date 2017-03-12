Charge 'Mighty,' don't settle with P3 B, group urges Duterte
Dominguez made his statement even as President Rodrigo Duterte raised his demand to P5 billion in exchange for a possible settlement with Mighty Corp.to condone its alleged use of counterfeit tax stamps. Dominguez said the BIR is now having a rough time determining Mighty's tax liability from the seized fake stamps, saying the company's lawyers have been "obstructing" the government's efforts to inspect its warehouses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC