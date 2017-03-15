Buffalo Sabres News: The Rochester-less Americans?
The Buffalo Sabres and the Rochester Americans go hand-in-hand . . . but will the Amerks be looking for a new home outside of the 716 for 2017-18? A few weeks ago, 95.7 ESPN Rochester's afternoon show the Sports Bar brought up the fact that the Rochester Americans' contract with the Blue Cross Arena in downtown Rochester is expiring this April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sabre Noise.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC