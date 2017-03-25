Buffalo Sabres Face Age-Old Dilemma: ...

Buffalo Sabres Face Age-Old Dilemma: Play For Pride, Or Tank?

Now that the playoffs are out of the picture, the Buffalo Sabres must once again decide which approach will best prepare for the team for next season. The Buffalo Sabres host the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight in the KeyBank Center, and those who attend or tune in on the boob tube will finally have a chance to watch a playoff-bound team take the ice.

