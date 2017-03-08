Beyond Blue and Gold: The Sabres - Senators line brawl
February 22nd, 2007 is a date that goes down in Buffalo Sabres history, for better or worse. On that day, the Sabres and the Ottawa Senators put the icing on their cake of mutual divisional hatred with a line brawl for the ages.
