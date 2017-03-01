Arizona Coyotes post-Deadline face rematch against Buffalo Sabres
Remember when the Arizona Coyotes beat the Buffalo Sabres at the last minute? It feels like it was only this week. Tonight the Coyotes play the Sabres in Buffalo just four days after Arizona defeated the Sabres 3-2 in Glendale.
