Amerks win fourth straight over Utica

Less than a week after posting his first AHL shutout on Sunday, Rochester Americans goaltender Linus Ullmark turned in yet another solid performance on Friday, making 51 saves Friday as the Amerks pushed their win streak to a season-long four straight games with a 5-2 win over the Utica Comets at The Blue Cross Arena. The win was also Rochester's fourth straight over the Comets, who will also Saturday's rematch between the two teams as the home-and-home series shifts to the Utica Memorial Auditorium.

