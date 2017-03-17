2017 Scotty Bowman Showcase rosters announced
The Buffalo Sabres on Friday announced the rosters for the 13th annual Scotty Bowman Showcase, which will take place on Wednesday, March 22, at KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo. The Scotty Bowman Showcase consists of three all-star hockey games between high school-aged players from the Buffalo and Rochester areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb '17
|Phartoni
|3
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC