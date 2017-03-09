13th annual Scotty Bowman Showcase returns March 22
The Buffalo Sabres on Thursday announced the 13th annual Scotty Bowman Showcase will take place on Wednesday, March 22, at KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo. The 2017 Scotty Bowman Showcase consists of three all-star hockey games between players from Buffalo and their rivals from Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC