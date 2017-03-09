13th annual Scotty Bowman Showcase re...

13th annual Scotty Bowman Showcase returns March 22

The Buffalo Sabres on Thursday announced the 13th annual Scotty Bowman Showcase will take place on Wednesday, March 22, at KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo. The 2017 Scotty Bowman Showcase consists of three all-star hockey games between players from Buffalo and their rivals from Rochester.

