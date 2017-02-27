Vrbata's late goal lifts Coyotes past Sabres

Radim Vrbata scored with 18.9 seconds left to cap a three-goal third period and lift the Arizona Coyotes over the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Sunday night. Vrbata took a pass from Alex Goligoski to the left of the Buffalo net, skated halfway between the blue line and the left faceoff circle, hesitated for a second and fired a shot through traffic and past goaltender Anders Nilsson.

