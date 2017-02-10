This video on the Eichel Tower is making things a little dusty in here
Maybe you've seen the Eichel Tower on Twitter , maybe you haven't. But this story of a young fan, inspired by a Dan Dunleavy call, meeting his hero when the Sabres visited Nashville will make you remember what it's like to be a kid in love with your team and your favorite player.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Die By The Blade.
