Sharks vs. Sabres Preview: With curse...

Sharks vs. Sabres Preview: With curse reversed, can San Jose make it two in a row?

12 hrs ago

San Jose can win back-to-back games in Buffalo for the first time in franchise history tonight. The Sharks beat the Sabres in The Nickel City for the first time since 2005, and for just the second time ever, last season and will look to repeat the feat on Tuesday evening at 4 p.m. PT.

