Sharks blow three-goal lead, lose to Sabres 5-4 in OT

The Sharks blew a three-goal lead in the third period, then lost for the 17th time in 19 games in Buffalo as Evander Kane scored 1:05 into overtime for a 5-4 Sabres win at KeyBank Center. The Sharks had a three goal lead after Joe Pavelski's power play goal at the 6:07 mark of the third period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.