Senators haunted by Lehner in loss to Sabres

Robin Lehner makes a stick-save against Jean-Gabriel Pageau to help the Sabres defeat the Senators 4-0 on Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y. Robin Lehner made 37 saves, Kyle Okposo scored his 16th goal and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Saturday night to snap a three-game skid. Lehner got his fourth career shutout and first this season.

