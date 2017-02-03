Sabres vs. Senators preview: Bailey recalled, McCabe, Gorges to return
Since being sent back to Rochester after his first stint in Buffalo this year, Bailey has been on fire. He's got 11 goals in his last 12 games for the Amerks, and deserves another chance with the Sabres now that Will Carrier will be out for a bit with a knee injury.
