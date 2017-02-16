Sabres vs. Avalanche preview: Old friends
Arguing over who won the trade that brought Ryan O'Reilly to Buffalo is silly at this point, but tonight will be the rare chance for Sabres fans to relive the glory days of Mikhail Grigorenko and Nikita Zadorov. ROR played a strong game on Tuesday, and it helped Kyle Okposo and Justin Bailey look dangerous all night long.
