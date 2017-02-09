Sabres' Kane wants to play against the Ducks
Evander Kane did not take line rushes in the morning skate, but he did start on the second power play unit. After scoring the overtime goal on Tuesday against San Jose, Kane tripped over Martin Jones' pad and went crashing into the end wall at full speed.
